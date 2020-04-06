06.04.2020 21:32:00

$250,000 Emergency Loan Fund Created For Artists And Musicians

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Arts Cleveland and the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation, NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union has created a $250,000 Emergency Loan Fund for artists, musicians and people working in arts organizations to replace income lost to COVID-19 cancellations and shut-downs.

"As my friends with free-lance careers saw their incomes evaporate over the past month, I realized that we had to do something, and NoteWorthy was perfectly positioned to help them," said credit union president and Cleveland Orchestra bassist, Henry Peyrebrune. "We turned to Arts Cleveland as a partner to help us reach the entire Northeast Ohio arts community."

Artists, musicians, and other people working in the arts in Northeast Ohio are eligible to borrow up to $2,500 with no interest and no payments for twelve months to replace lost income.

"Artists and musicians are a particularly vulnerable portion of our creative sector, despite their considerable contributions to our lives and communities. Most package together many gigs to make ends meet and few benefit from any safety net," commented Arts Cleveland President, Megan Van Voorhis. "We're grateful to the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation for their support." 

For more information on the COVID-19 Emergency Loan Fund, contact NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union at (216) 263-7034, or at info@noteworthyfcu.com.

Note Worthy Federal Credit Union serves the arts and entertainment community in Northeast Ohio. Located in the Superior Arts District at 1900 Superior Ave, Suite 126 Cleveland, OH 44114, NoteWorthy provides saving and lending services including checking, savings, auto loans, credit cards, musical instrument loans and Creative Arts Project loans to members and employees of more than 25 local arts organizations. For more information visit: www.noteworthyfcu.com.

Cleveland Orchestra bassist Henry Peyrebrune has served as President of the NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union board of directors since 2009. He has been a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1997.

Arts Cleveland is a nonprofit organization serving individual artists, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and creative businesses in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Arts Cleveland influences decision-making in government, civic and philanthropic contexts; highlights and facilitates the intersections of the arts with other sectors; and offers knowledge, skills, resources and connections for the arts and culture sector. For more information visit: www.artscleveland.org.

Megan Van Voorhis has been President and CEO of Arts Cleveland since 2018. She joined the organization in 2003.

Contact:
Henry Peyrebrune
hpeyrebrune@noteworthyfcu.com 
(216) 571-4012

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/250-000-emergency-loan-fund-created-for-artists-and-musicians-301036144.html

SOURCE Arts Cleveland; NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 195.70
7.32 %
UBS Group 9.23
6.68 %
LafargeHolcim 36.37
5.97 %
Alcon 51.10
5.62 %
CS Group 8.05
5.59 %
Givaudan 3'014.00
0.63 %
Geberit 404.00
0.50 %
Swisscom 532.00
0.04 %
SGS 2'228.00
-0.09 %
Lonza Grp 400.60
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Gold bleibt weiter gefragt
15:00
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
14:55
Five Ways the Pandemic May Change Behaviors
10:38
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:17
SMI dürfte Erholung fortsetzen
05:44
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstände in greifbarer Nähe / Nvidia – Käufer bleiben tonangebend
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
09:50
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. starten kräftig durch -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones & Co. starten kräftig durch -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen kommt es am Montag zu einer Rally. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt begann die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse und in Hongkong war eine positive Tendenz zu verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB