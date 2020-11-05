SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’405 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0704 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’950 2.4%  Dollar 0.9050 -0.8%  Öl 40.8 -1.0% 

05.11.2020 21:15:00

$23.4 Billion Worldwide Soil Stabilization Materials Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Stabilization Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Soil Stabilization Materials Market to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soil Stabilization Materials estimated at US$23.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Mechanical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Soil Stabilization Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AB Volvo
  • AggreBind Inc.
  • Altacrete
  • Carmeuse Group SA
  • Caterpillar, Inc.
  • Fayat Group
  • Global Road Technology International Ltd.
  • Graymont Ltd.
  • Irridan USA
  • SNF Holding Company
  • Soilworks, LLC.
  • WIRTGEN GROUP

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Soil Stabilization Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzzv3g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23-4-billion-worldwide-soil-stabilization-materials-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301167187.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

