$200B+ Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity Insights, 2026 - Cancer Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Trials of T-Cell Therapies, Pipeline Overview, Competitive Landscape, and More
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 discusses the implications that the recent scientific research and development has brought in context to the ongoing trends and current market size of the cancer immunotherapy at global and regional level.
Additionally, the report depicts the nature of the therapies and the structures that are followed by the cancer immunotherapy approach with detailed profiles of the pharmaceutical companies that are the keynote representer of immunotherapy products in the market.
Report Highlights
- Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 200 Billion
- Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: > 2300 Drugs In Trials
- Commercially Available Cancer Immunotherapies: > 120
- Cancer Vaccines Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 90 Billion
- Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies': > 70 mAbs
- Sales, Market Opportunity, Dosage & Price Data: 300 Graphs/Charts
- Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Company, Patient Segment, Drug Class
Cancer Immunotherapy has emerged as next growth frontier with US$ 200 billion in market opportunity for multiple stake holders involved in the research & development of anti cancer therapies.
The immunotherapy techniques such as T-cell therapy, Immune checkpoint inhibitors, Cancer vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies and many more have offered the cancer patients with no or less hope and with the substantial benefit of meaningful improvements. The growth of the respective market is attributed to the advantage that it provides a potential one-time treatment with a long and durable response.
Different cancer immunotherapies have been developed and successfully marketed across the globe for various malignancies. They may differ in modality but all of them have some common features due to which they are in high demand among cancer patients. The development of results is apparently more rapid than other cancer treatments leading to quick alleviation of clinical symptoms. As a result, more cancer patients want them to improve their medical conditions in a shorter time.
Improved anti-cancer efficacy is another major benefit of cancer immunotherapies which is not offered by other modalities. Fewer side effects are observed during cancer immunotherapy treatment resulting in higher tolerability and improved quality of life. Relapse prevention and increased progression-free survival are also improved resulting in increased demand for cancer immunotherapies. Investigators are trying to decipher more underlying principles of cancer immunotherapies in order to offer better medical care to patients.
The aim with which the cancer immunotherapy approach came into existence was to escalate the process of cancer treatment which largely went unnoticed during usage of traditional technologies. Advanced manipulations in all the therapies of cancer immunotherapy have placed the approach above all the other available therapies for the cure of cancer. The ease and the technological performance of the therapies result in long term survival of the cancer patients and a more comfortable after treatment life due to the absence of unwanted chemicals in the body and thus leading to less severe side effects. The approach has enhanced the already existing cancer treatment techniques and has marked itself as an important discovery in the field of oncology.
The strategies that are employed by the immunotherapy approaches are playing a very important part in the overall medication for the cancer and that has led to the successful and rapid expansion of the overall immunotherapy market in a very short period of time. The cancer immunotherapy market is driven by the fact that the methodologies working under it have a strong clinical pipeline among which monoclonal antibodies constitute the most widely accepted immunotherapeutic approach at the global level. The impressive rate at which the market is growing is representing a state of progress that the approach will follow in the near future.
Key Topics Covered
1. Immunotherapy for Cancer
1.1 Introduction to Cancer Immunotherapy
1.2 Advancement of Cancer Immunotherapy
2. Types of Cancer Immunotherapy
2.1 Specific Cancer Immunotherapy
2.1.1 Cancer Vaccines
2.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
2.2 Non-Specific Cancer Immunotherapy
2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Immunotherapy
2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
3. Dynamics of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape
3.1 Favorable Developmental & Commercialization Parameters
3.2 Issues to be Resolved in Expansion of Immunotherapy Horizon
4. Cancer Vaccines: Transforming The Immunotherapy Landscape
4.1 Prologue of Cancer Vaccines
4.2 Cancer Vaccines in Immunotherapy
4.3 Commercialization of Cancer Vaccines
5. Monoclonal Antibodies: New Era of Immunotherapy
5.1 Rudiments of Monoclonal Antibodies
5.2 Advents of Monoclonal Antibodies
5.3 Commercial Aspects of Monoclonal Antibodies
6. Trials of T-Cell Therapies
6.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Technology
6.2 Strategies of Adoptive Cell Transfer
6.3 Commercial Aspects of Adoptive Cell Therapy
7. Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immunotherapy
7.1 Prelude to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
7.2 Implications of Immunecheck Point Inhibitors
7.3 Commercial Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
8. Role of Immunomodulators in Cancer Immunotherapy
8.1 Perspective of Immunomodulators
8.2 Clinical Aspects of Immunomodulators
8.3 Commercial Aspects of Immunomodulators
9. Development of Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapy
9.1 Concept to Oncolytic Viruses
9.2 Potential Approaches of Oncolytic Viruses
9.3 Commercial Aspects of Oncolytic Viruses
10. Cytokines & Cancer Immunotherapy
10.1 Fundamentals of Cytokines
10.2 Classification of Cytokines
10.3 Commercial Aspects of Cytokines
11. Interferons in Immunotherapy
11.1 Potentials of Interferons
11.2 Classification of Interferons
11.3 Clinical Applications of Interferons
12. Interleukins in Immunotherapy
12.1 Potentials of Interleukins
12.2 Clinical Applications of Interleukins
13. GM-CSF in Immunotherapy
13.1 Potentials of GM-CSF
13.2 Clinical Applications of GM-CSF
14. Market Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy
14.1 Current Market Trends
14.2 Economic Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy
14.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Cost by Product
15. Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Overview
15.1 By Drug Class
15.2 By Phase
15.3 By Company
15.4 By Target
15.5 By Patient Segment
16. Cancer Immune Check Point Inhibitors - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
16.1 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
16.2 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)
16.3 Opdivo (Nivolumab)
16.4 Tecentriq (Atizolizumab)
16.5 Bavencio (Avelumab)
16.6 Imfinzi (Darlumuvab)
16.7 Libtayo (Cemiplimab)
17. Cancer Monclonal Antibody Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
17.1 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)
17.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)
17.3 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)
17.4 Erbitux (Cetuximab)
17.5 Vectibix (Panitumab)
17.6 Arzerra (Ofatumumab)
17.7 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)
17.8 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)
18. Bispecific Antibody Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
18.1 Blincyto (Blinatumomab)
19. Cancer Vaccine Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
19.1 Gardasil & Gardasil 9
19.2 Cervarix
19.3 Provenge (Sipuleucel - T)
19.4 Vaxira (Racotumomab)
19.5 CreaVax-RCC
20. Cancer Cytokines Drugs Market - Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
20.1 Proleukin (Aldeslukin)
20.2 Intron A (Interferon Alpha-2b)
20.3 PegIntron (PegInterferon alpha-2b)
20.4 Sylatron (Peginterferon Alpha-2b)
20.5 Betaseron (Interferon Beta-1b)
20.6 Actimmune (Interferon Gamma-1b)
20.7 Ontak (Denileukin Diftitox)
21. Oncolytic Virus Market - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis
21.1 Imlygic
22. CAR-T Cell Therapy - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis
22.1 Kymriah
22.2 Yescarta
23. Marketed Cancer Cell Therapies Drugs
23.1 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy(Immuncell-LC)
23.2 Zalmoxis
23.3 APCEDEN For RCC
23.4 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical
24. Marketed Cancer Cytokines Drugs
24.1 Aldesleukin (Proleukin)
24.2 Denileukin Diftitox (ONTAK)
24.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon)
24.4 Interferon Alpha-2a (Roferon-A)
24.5 Interferon Alpha-2a (Veldona)
24.6 Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar(Inferon/Inmutag)
24.7 Interferon Alpha-2b(Intron A)
24.8 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar(Bioferon)
24.9 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (Intalfa)
24.10 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar
24.11 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (ReliFeron)
24.12 Interferon-Alpha-n3 (Alferon N)
24.13 Interferon-Beta-1b (Feron)
24.14 Interferon-Gamma (Ogamma)
24.15 Interleukin-2 Biosimilar (Ilcass)
24.16 Teceleukin (Imunace)
25. Marketed Cancer Vaccines
25.1 Bladder Cancer Vaccine (PACIS)
25.2 Bladder Cancer Vaccine
25.3 BV NSCLC 001
25.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC, CreaVax-PC & CreaVax-RCC)
25.5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Quadrivalent (Gardasil/Silgard)
25.6 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Recombinant Bivalent (Cervarix)
25.7 Immuvac / Cadi 05
25.8 Immucyst / TheraCys
25.9 Melanoma Vaccine (MVax)
25.10 Melanoma Vaccine (Melacine)
25.11 Racotumomab (Vaxira)
25.12 Reniale
25.13 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)
25.14 Tertomotide (LucaVax)
25.15 Vitespen (Oncophage)
26. Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies
26.1 Bevacizumab
26.2 Trastuzumab Emtansine
26.3 Trastuzumab Subcutaneous
26.4 Brentuximab Vedotin
26.5 Catumaxomab
26.6 Ipilimumab
26.7 Nivolumab
26.8 Pembrolizumab
26.9 Pertuzumab
26.10 Rituximab
26.11 Trastuzumab
26.12 Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin
26.13 Others
27. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Prospects
28. Competitive Landscape
28.1 Abbvie
28.2 Advaxis
28.3 Altor BioScience
28.4 Amgen
28.5 Biogen Idec
28.6 Biogenomics
28.7 Celldex Therapeutics
28.8 Dendreon Corporation
28.9 Eli Lilly
28.10 Expression Genetics
28.11 Galena Biopharma
28.12 Genmab
28.13 Gilead Sciences
28.14 GlaxoSmithKline
28.15 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
28.16 ImmunoGen
28.17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals
28.18 IRX Therapeutics
28.19 Merck
28.20 NeoStem Oncology
28.21 NewLink Genetics
28.22 Northwest Biotherapeutics
28.23 Novartis
28.24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
28.25 Pfizer
28.26 Philogen
28.27 Regulon
28.28 Roche
28.29 Seattle Genetics
28.30 ZymoGenetics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5r7wa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
