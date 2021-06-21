SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’844 1.7%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0941 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 30’041 -8.7%  Dollar 0.9184 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.3% 
21.06.2021 20:45:00

$2.3 Billion Worldwide Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Corticosteroid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$999.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $679.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$679.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$524 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Spinal Traction Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR

In the global Spinal Traction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$491.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$598.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$327.7 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.
  • BioArctic AB
  • Bioaxone Biosciences Inc.
  • BioTime, Inc.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corporation
  • Kringle Pharma Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Pharmicell Co., Ltd.
  • ReNetX Bio
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sh3mar

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-3-billion-worldwide-spinal-cord-trauma-treatment-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301316546.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:09 Vontobel: derimail - Zukunftstrends vereint: BRC auf Beyond Meat, Moderna und NIO
09:21 Marktüberblick: Henkel-Aktie unter Druck
08:56 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
08:08 Neue Töne von der US-Notenbank
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Dow stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Analyst sagt Apple für 2022 Marktbewertung von 3 Billionen Dollar voraus
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Roche-Aktie fester: FDA-Notzulassung für PCR-COVID-Test
Gigafabrik-Baustelle: Tesla verbraucht wohl mehrere tausend Liter Diesel pro Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit