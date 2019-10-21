|
21.10.2019 17:30:00
$2+ Billion Passenger Boarding Bridge Markets - Global Forecast to 2027
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Boarding Bridge - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Passenger Boarding Bridge market accounted for $899.26 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,035.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as rising demand for very large aircraft increasing air passenger traffic, modernization of existing airports are driving the market growth. However, long product life cycle of passenger boarding bridges may restrict the market growth.
Passenger boarding bridges (PBB) are used to enhance passenger comfort on the way from the terminal to the plane. Passenger Boarding Bridges can be found in many configurations and may be fixed or movable depending upon the installation. Additionally, it increases security by providing a controlled and a safe passage to the passengers from the boarding gate in the terminal to their seat on aircraft.
By Application, Airport segment is constantly enhancing due to growing airport modernization programs. In modern airports, passenger boarding bridges are a passenger's first and last point of airport contact.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising greenfield runway projects and up gradation of existing airports in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Drive System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydraulic
5.3 Electro-Mechanical
6 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Structure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Glass-Walled
6.3 Steel-Walled
7 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Moveable
7.3 Fixed
8 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 3-Tunnel
8.3 2-Tunnel
8.4 Other Models
9 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Apron Drive Bridge
9.3 Commuter Bridge
9.4 Nose-Loader Bridge
9.5 T- Bridge
9.6 Other Products
10 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Large Aircraft
10.3 Medium Aircraft
10.4 Small Aircraft
11 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Seaport
11.3 Airport
12 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 John Bean Technologies Corp.
14.2 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd
14.3 Adelte Group
14.4 Hubner GmbH & Co. Kg.
14.5 PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK
14.6 Airport Equipment Ltd.
14.7 Thyssenkrupp AG
14.8 CIMC Group Ltd.
14.9 FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB
14.10 Vataple Group Ltd.
14.11 MHI-TES
14.12 Ameribridge, Inc
