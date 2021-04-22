|
22.04.2021 20:45:00
$180.3 Million Worldwide Electron Beam Machining Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electron Beam Machining - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electron Beam Machining estimated at US$180.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$225.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$96.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Electron Beam Machining market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Drilling Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global Drilling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Acceleron Inc.
- AVIC
- B.C. Instruments
- Beijing Zhong Ke Electric Co. Ltd.
- Bodycote
- Cambridge Vacuum Engineering
- Creative Instrumentation
- EB Industries
- EBWA Industries
- Evobeam
- Focus GmbH
- Global Beam Technologies
- Joining Technologies
- Josch Strahlschwei?technik GmbH
- KFMI
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Pro-Beam
- Ravenscourt Engineering
- Sciaky
- Sodick
- Teta
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxaik3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/180-3-million-worldwide-electron-beam-machining-industry-to-2027---impact-analysis-of-covid-19--301275148.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX legt bis zum Handelsende zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}