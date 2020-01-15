+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 00:45:00

$17.51 Billion eClinical Solutions Market Outlook, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eClinical Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global eClinical Solutions Market accounted for $5.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Technological advancement, government emphasis on clinical research and growing integration of software solutions in clinical trials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure is restraining the market growth.

Based on delivery mode, the web-hosted (on-demand) solutions segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the features like effortless user access, reduction in cost, and quicker retrieval of data.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the expanding outsourcing of clinical trials by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations to developing nations of this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the eClinical Solutions Market include Oracle Corporation, ERT Clinical, Datatrak International Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc, Maxisit Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, CRF Health, Bioclinica Inc, Omnicomm Systems Inc, Eclinical Solutions LLC, Bio-Optronics Inc, and IBM Watson Health.

