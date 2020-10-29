SMI 9’577 -0.4%  SPI 11’951 -0.4%  Dow 26’659 0.5%  DAX 11’598 0.3%  Euro 1.0692 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’960 -0.1%  Gold 1’867 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9159 0.6%  Öl 37.6 -3.6% 
$165.9 Million Worldwide Smart Furniture Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Furniture - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Smart Furniture Market to Reach $555.4 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Furniture estimated at US$165.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$555.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.1% CAGR and reach US$288.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR

The Smart Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Carlo Ratti Associati S. R. L
  • Herman Miller Furniture (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Inter IKEA Systems BV
  • Steelcase Inc.
  • StoreBound LLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Smart Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

