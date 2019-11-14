+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 19:15:00

$16 Bn Phenolic Resins (Novolac, Resol) Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phenolic Resins Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Novolac, Resol), By Application (Wood Adhesives, Molding, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Coatings), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phenolic resins market size is expected to reach USD 16.04 Billion by 2025.

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Upsurge in the efficiency in building materials has generated higher demand for insulating materials to regulate HVAC, which is projected to propel the growth.

The North America phenolic resins market consists of two major developed economies, namely, U.S. and Canada. Owing to the high demand from various end-use industries, U.S. is leading the regional market and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Prominent companies are putting their step forward into strategic alliances to accelerate their presence across the value chain worldwide, either by assimilating into supply or by product manufacturing. Surge in consumer awareness about new products has compelled new participants to provide high product quality with advanced technologies creating a hype in the industry.

The market has been experiencing development in terms of innovative technologies such as an inline MIVI process viscometer that enables ease in monitoring the overall polymerization reaction. This is turn helps analyze accurate viscosity and temperature parameters and evades mass damage and solidification. This innovation has piloted in self-cleaning equipment for corrosive materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • Numerous agencies such as Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), European Phenolic Resins Association (EPRA), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are the key bodies majorly governing the phenolic resins market and consumer health and safety
  • In terms of volume, novolac segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% owing to its excellent fire and corrosion resistance properties along with carbon residue, which is anticipated to surge the demand from various industrial sectors
  • Demand for aesthetic and durable products is anticipated to witness steady rise due to increasing disposable income of the consumers in emerging economies
  • Downward revision of GDP growth rates and saturation of the end-use industry are expected to slower the growth in the developed economies in near future
  • Impetus towards provision of greater quality products and heavy investments in the R&D activities to retain customer loyalty will help develop new products and processes, which will accelerate the product demand

Companies Mentioned

  • Arclin Inc.
  • Olympic Panel Products LLC
  • Ashland Inc.
  • DIC Corp.
  • Hexcel Corp.
  • Arizona Chemical Co. LLC
  • Georgia Pacific Chemicals
  • Kolon Industries Inc.
  • Momentive Specialty Chemicals
  • Sumitomo Bakelite
  • BASF
  • Hitachi Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywmrt1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16-bn-phenolic-resins-novolac-resol-market-2025-300958589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:47
Gold behauptet sich
11:00
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
10:16
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:30
SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
09:26
Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Chemiesektor & Facebook
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Deshalb ist der Franken stärker gefragt
Apple gibt sich beim Datenschutz transparenter als gewohnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab im Donnerstagshandel ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex nach. An den US-Börsen rückt der Handelsstreit wieder stärker in den Fokus. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB