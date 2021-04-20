|
20.04.2021 21:15:00
$16.7 Billion Worldwide Cell Analysis Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Analysis estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Flow Cytometry Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the qPCR Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Cell Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Cell Microarrays Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Cell Microarrays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biostatus Limited
- Carl Zeiss
- Cell Biolabs, Inc
- Creative Bioarray
- Cytek Biosciences
- Danaher
- GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)
- Meiji Techno
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Nanocellect Biomedical
- Olympus Corporation
- Perkinelmer
- Promega Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 33
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h69p1d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16-7-billion-worldwide-cell-analysis-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301272872.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street im Minus -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel weit zurück. Die US-Börsen geben am Dienstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}