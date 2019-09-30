+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
$11.2 Bn High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The concept of high-performance in ceramic coating relates to a multitude of somewhat highly specialized ceramic materials. These materials show a distinctive spectrum of mechanical, electrical, thermal and biological/chemical properties. High-performance ceramics are always used in circumstances where other materials, such as plastic or metal, cannot resist the exceptionally heavy loads. A ceramic coating is a sort of finished appearance of a vehicle's exterior. It is a hand-applied liquid polymer.

The coating is something that binds a vehicle's original paint at a chemical level to create a safety layer. This level of safety is not as complete as a protective film for paints. In brief, a ceramic coating is just another option for something like a premium wax. Such coatings can either be permanent or semi-permanent, implying that they don't need as many applications as wax does.

Rapid development in the automotive industry across emerging countries like India and China is the main factor driving growth in the industry for high-performance ceramic coatings. Moreover, there is a substantial expansion in the commercial aviation and aerospace & defense sectors, which is anticipated to fuel business development. The projected increase in demand for environmentally acceptable surface treatments will offer higher prospects for further expansion of the nano-ceramics market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include:

  • Saint-Gobain Group
  • Aremco Products, Inc.
  • Keronite Group Limited
  • APS Materials, Inc.
  • Bodycote PLC
  • A&A Coatings
  • Kurt J. Lesker Company
  • Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.
  • Zircotec Ltd.
  • PPG Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Product Type
3.1 Global Oxide Coatings Market by Region
3.2 Global Nitride Coatings Market by Region
3.3 Global Carbide Coatings Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Technology
4.1 Global Thermal Spray Market by Region
4.2 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market by Region
4.3 Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market by Region
4.4 Global Other Technologies Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iklfsm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11-2-bn-high-performance-ceramic-coatings-market---global-forecast-to-2025--300927578.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

