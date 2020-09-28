28.09.2020 18:30:00

$11.1 Billion Worldwide HVAC Chillers Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Chillers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global HVAC Chillers Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HVAC Chillers estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Industrial sector, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Sector segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The HVAC Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • Jiangsu Shuangliang Eco-Energy Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S. p. A.
  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • HVAC Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

