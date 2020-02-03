$100+ Billion Immuno-Oncology Market Insights, 2022 - Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type (mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4)), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global immuno-oncology market is anticipated to cross US$ 100 Billion by 2022.

Technological advancements are helping the growth of the immuno-oncology market. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are striving to launch new and most effective therapies.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immuno-oncology market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immuno-oncology.



Furthermore, the report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for the growth of the global immuno-oncology market. Moreover, the report provides the sales of major marketed immuno-oncology drugs.



The global immuno-oncology market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic vaccines, and immune checkpoint inhibitors amongst others. According to the report, the monoclonal antibodies segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to the rising prevalence of cancer & rising usage in a number of therapies (antibody-directed enzyme pro-drug therapy and radioimmunotherapy).



The report also sheds light on the geographic segmentation of the global immuno-oncology market. In 2016, North America was estimated to account for the largest share. The presence of major players increased awareness and better distribution mechanisms are some of the prominent factors that have led to North America being the market leader.



On the basis of type of cancer, the immuno-oncology market is dominated by Lung Cancer & Melanoma applications with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel treatment approaches, thus making the major contribution to the global immuno-oncology market. The report provides the market analysis of major indications along with the forecast till 2022.



A major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products. In this context, the report provides information about the immuno-oncology programs at various stages of clinical development. In addition, the report highlights the strategic collaborations amongst the players for enhancing their market share.



The later part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the global immuno-oncology market. Market share analysis of major players is also provided in the report. Furthermore, a brief business overview of each player has been provided along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments. Overall, immuno-oncology is an important and rapidly emerging field. This report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Immuno-Oncology: Overview



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Cancer Incidences

4.1.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth

4.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.4 High Healthcare Spending in Developed Economies

4.1.5 Strong Pipeline

4.1.6 Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications

4.1.7 Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Patent Expiry of Top-Selling Drugs

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatment

4.2.3 Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies

4.2.4 High Cost of Treatment

4.2.5 Lack of Awarenes

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

4.3.2 Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increase in Survival

4.3.3 CAR-T Therapies: The Future of Cancer Care

4.3.4 Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunites for Next Generation Immunotherapies



5. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Outlook 2022



6. Global Immuno-Oncology Market, by Product Class

6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

6.1.1 Naked Monoclonal Antibodies

6.1.1.1 Rituxan (Rituximab)

6.1.1.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

6.1.1.3 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

6.1.2 Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies

6.1.2.1 ADCETRIS (Brentuximab vedotin)

6.1.2.2 Kadcyla (Ado-trastuzumab emtansine/TDM-1)

6.1.3 Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies

6.1.3.1 Blincyto (Blinatumomab)

6.1.4 Others

6.2 Therapeutic Vaccines

6.2.1 Provenge

6.3 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

6.3.1 CTLA-4 Inhibitors (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein-4)

6.3.1.1 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)

6.3.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors (Programmed Death-1 and Programmed Death-Ligand 1)

6.3.2.1 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

6.3.2.2 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

6.4 Others



7. Global Immuno-Oncology Market, By Major Indications

7.1 Head & Neck Cancer

7.2 Lung Cancer

7.3 Melanoma

7.4 Lymphoma

7.5 Leukemia

7.6 Others



8. Global Immuno-Oncology Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific



9. Trends & Developments

9.1 Lucrative Investment Trends

9.2 Emergence of Targeted and Combination Therapies

9.3 NSCLC & Melanoma Showing Greatest Contributions to the IO Market

9.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co: Top Immuno-Oncology Dealmakers



10. Strategic Collaborations & Alliances in the Immuno-Oncology Industry



11. Pipeline Analysis of Immuno-Oncology



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Share of Major Players



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.2 Celgene Corporation

13.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

13.5 Novartis

13.6 AstraZeneca PLC

13.7 Pfizer Inc.

13.8 Eli Lilly and Company

13.9 Johnson & Johnson

13.10 Amgen Inc.



