+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 21:42:00

$1 Million Benefit for United Way COVID-19 Relief as Porsche Cars North America Matches $500,000 Winning Bid in Auction of Final Porsche 911 (991)

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a seven-day bidding period and 32 bids, an online auction hosted by RM Sotheby's for the last Porsche 911 (991) to enter and pass down the serial production line has raised $500,000 (auction hammer price). Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) has decided to match the winning bid to raise the total proceeds to $1 million. The money will be donated to United Way Worldwide, less taxes and fees, to directly aid its work for COVID-19 relief in America.

$1 million benefit for United Way COVID-19 relief as Porsche Cars North America matches $500,000 winning bid in auction of final Porsche 911 (991). (PRNewsfoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.)

The winning bidder will receive the 911 Speedster at a special event hosted by Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. With the car comes a unique package of experiences and gift items, including an exclusive tour of Porsche's engineering and design headquarters in Weissach, Germany, as the guest of Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger. There is also a bespoke Porsche Design timepiece complete with the chassis number of the 911 Speedster etched onto its casing, accompanied by a specially created single-edition book charting the construction of the last 991 as it entered and passed down the serial production line in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, said: "When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way. I'm pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I'm deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder. We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history. We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now."

"Porsche's generosity will make a real difference as we fight COVID-19 and prepare for the recovery phase in the communities that we serve," said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "United Way is focused on supporting those who need it most right now, and the money raised by this unique sale will go to local healthcare services, food banks, and to providing care and triage for impacted communities. We appreciate the speed and enthusiasm by which Porsche has made all of this possible."

Kenneth Ahn, President, RM Sotheby's, commented: "The collaborative spirit and urgency with which this sale was arranged really brought out the best in each of the organizations involved – all with the aim of quickly and efficiently raising awareness and funding for the important work of the United Way. We're proud to have been part of the sale – and thank PCNA for entrusting us with the process for an important cause. The bidding proved to be every bit as exciting and intense as we'd hoped, with seven bids logged in the final minutes of the auction alone. It's always fantastic to witness the generosity of the collector car community and we'd like to extend our sincere gratitude to all bidders and our congratulations to the eventual winner."

The 911 Speedster is intended to be presented to its new owner at a special event hosted by Klaus Zellmer, which is yet to be scheduled. The winning bidder will be able to visit Weissach at a time of their choosing.

The U.S.-based auction was open to U.S. residents only. Bidding began on April 15 and closed on April 22 at 1:00 pm EDT. There was considerable web traffic over the seven-day period, with more than 48,500 unique page views resulting in significant bidder interest and a total of 32 bids, more than the average number of bids on RM Sotheby's typical Online Only lots. The final price of the auction lot was $550,000, including buyer's premium. RM Sotheby's will donate a significant portion of its buyer's premium to the UW COVID-19 Fund.

To learn more about the United Way COVID-19 Fund visit: https://www.unitedway.org

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

About RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. With 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM's vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby's launched its Online Only division in 2019, providing consignors and bidders an easy-to-use platform that allows faster transactions to take place while still harnessing the level of service and global reach for which the RM Sotheby's team is known. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-million-benefit-for-united-way-covid-19-relief-as-porsche-cars-north-america-matches-500-000-winning-bid-in-auction-of-final-porsche-911-991-301045589.html

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:26
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
08:12
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kann auch während Corona weiter wachsen
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Sulzer setzt Prognose trotz mehr Bestellungen im Q1 aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigt nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag nun grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB