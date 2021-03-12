SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’693 0.6%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1102 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’722 0.0%  Bitcoin 53’297 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9288 0.4%  Öl 69.4 -0.3% 
12.03.2021

$1.1 Billion Worldwide Facility Security Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facility Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facility security market to reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Facility Security estimated at US$ 1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Facility Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 307.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 506.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

  • ADT Inc.
  • Anixter International Inc.
  • Axis Communications
  • Bosch Building Technologies
  • Cisco Systems
  • G4S plc
  • Genetec
  • Hikvision Digital Technology Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Kastle Systems
  • Pelco by Schneider Electric
  • Secom Co.
  • STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.;

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Facility Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gppmuf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-1-billion-worldwide-facility-security-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-4-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-10-9-from-2020--301246431.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

