11.03.2021 05:15:00

$ 90.8 Billion Growth in Global Semiconductor Market 2020-2024 | Hey Highlights on Major Segments and Forecasts for New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 90.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The use of semiconductor packaging technology is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry might challenge growth.

Global Semiconductor Market: Product

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the IC segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the rising demand for memory technology in various applications across aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and telecommunications industries. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Semiconductor Market: Geographic Landscape

About 76% of market growth is expected to come from APAC during the forecast period. The rising demand for automobiles and electronics and electrical devices will be crucial in driving the growth of the semiconductor market in APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore are the key markets for semiconductors in APAC.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market - Global semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented by solution (CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and MCM, fab management software, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 
Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market - Global semiconductor silicon wafer market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Companies Covered

  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Intel Corp.
  • Micron Technology Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • SK HYNIX Inc.
  • and Texas Instruments Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in semiconductor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the semiconductor market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market, vendors

