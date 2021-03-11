SMI 10’910 0.5%  SPI 13’690 0.4%  Dow 32’297 1.5%  DAX 14’540 0.7%  Euro 1.1088 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’820 0.9%  Gold 1’727 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’960 4.1%  Dollar 0.9298 0.2%  Öl 68.1 1.3% 
11.03.2021 03:30:00

$ 9.66 Billion Growth in Global Linear Actuators Market 2021-2025 | 45% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The linear actuators market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 9.66 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market by product (electric linear actuators, hydraulic linear actuators, and pneumatic linear actuators) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Linear Actuators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased demand for electric linear actuators from the automotive industry," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the linear actuators market size to grow by USD 9.66 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Linear Actuators Market Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The linear actuators market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.66%.
  • Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the electric linear actuators segment in 2019.
  • The market growth in the electric linear actuators segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 45% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • The increasing demand for smart actuators will be crucial in driving the growth of the linear actuators market in APAC.
  • China and Japan are the key markets for linear actuators in APAC.

Notes:

  • The linear actuators market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
  • The linear actuators market is segmented by Product (Electric linear actuators, Hydraulic linear actuators, and Pneumatic linear actuators) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE & Co. KG, Flowserve Corp., Kollmorgen Corp., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Siemens AG, and SMC Corp.

