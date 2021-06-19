SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

19.06.2021 04:11:00

$ 638.16 Million growth expected in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered air purifying respirator market report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio forecasts the market to grow by USD 638.16 million during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The powered air purifying respirator market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The powered air purifying respirator market is driven by the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries. In addition, an increase in the development of new products is expected to trigger the powered air purifying respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Major Three Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Participants:

3M Co.: The key products offered by the company include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M RRPAS Rapid Response Powered Air Purifying Respirator Systems, and many others.

Avon Rubber Plc: The company offers products such as Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl: The company offers MAXAIR CAPR Systems. It is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Powered air purifying respirator market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Full-face Mask PAPR
    • Half-mask PAPR
    • Helmets, Hoods, And Visors
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA
  • End-user
    • Industrial Applications
    • Pharmaceutical And Healthcare
    • Oil And Gas
    • Other End-users

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

﻿

