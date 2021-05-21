SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’084 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0972 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’877 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’546 8.4%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.7%  Öl 65.0 -2.6% 

21.05.2021 05:00:00

$ 595.34 million growth expected in Energy Harvesting Devices Market|Europe to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the energy harvesting devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 595.34 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Harvesting Devices Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have an At Par impact on the energy harvesting devices market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Thermoelectric is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, the increase in design complexities due to miniaturization will impede the market growth.
  • How big is the European market?
    34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions across the globe, and the growing investments by market players in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in design complexities due to miniaturization is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this energy harvesting devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Energy Harvesting Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Thermoelectric
    • Piezoelectric
    • Photovoltaic
    • Electrodynamic
    • Others
  • Application
    • Building And Home Automation
    • Industrial
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Defense
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • The Middle East and Africa
    • South America

Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The energy harvesting devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size
  • Energy Harvesting Devices Market Trends
  • Energy Harvesting Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing investments by market players in R&D as one of the prime reasons driving the Energy Harvesting Devices Market growth during the next few years.

Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist energy harvesting devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the energy harvesting devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the energy harvesting devices market across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy harvesting devices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Building and home automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Thermoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Piezoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Electrodynamic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Cymbet Corp.
  • EnOcean GmbH
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Powercast Corp.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/energy-harvesting-devices-market-industry-analysis

﻿

