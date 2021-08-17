SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’625 0.3%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0749 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’052 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.3%  Öl 69.6 -0.9% 
17.08.2021 00:45:00

$ 58.43 Bn growth expected in Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry is poised to grow by USD 58.43 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the road freight transportation market in Europe will progress at a CAGR of almost 3%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Food And Beverages
    • Metals And Mining
    • Dangerous Goods
    • Agriculture
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Germany
    • Spain
    • UK
    • France
    • Rest Of Europe

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43875

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Road Freight Transportation Market size in Europe
  • Road Freight Transportation Market trends in Europe
  • Road Freight Transportation Market industry analysis in Europe

The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing cross-border trade will offer immense growth opportunities. However, competitive pricing and higher operational costs will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the road freight transportation market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Freight Brokerage Market - Global freight brokerage market is segmented by service (LTL, FTL, temperature-controlled freight, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Road Freight Transportation Market in North America - Road freight transportation market in North America is segmented by type (full truckload and less-than truckload) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist road freight transportation market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the road freight transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the road freight transportation market vendors

Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Competitive scenario
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • DACHSER SE
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • DSV Panalpina AS
  • FedEx Corp.
  • GEODIS
  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • Rhenus SE and Co. KG
  • Schenker AG
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/road-freight-transportation-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-58-43-bn-growth-expected-in-road-freight-transportation-market-in-europe-during-2021-2025--technavio-301354767.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.08.21 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
16.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
16.08.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
16.08.21 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
16.08.21 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit