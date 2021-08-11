SMI 12’410 0.4%  SPI 15’889 0.3%  Dow 35’454 0.5%  DAX 15’846 0.5%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’211 0.5%  Gold 1’743 0.8%  Bitcoin 42’772 1.6%  Dollar 0.9216 -0.1%  Öl 69.9 -1.3% 

11.08.2021 16:15:00

$ 5.38 Bn growth expected in Electric Vehicle Motor Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle motor market size is expected to increase by USD 5.38 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Power Rating and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The electric vehicle motor market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of EVs.

The Electric Vehicle Motor Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and power rating (MPR, HPR, and LPR). The development of EV charging infrastructure will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electric vehicle motor market covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Sizing
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Forecast
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Technologies Plc
  • Denso Corp.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Nissan Motor Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Siemens AG
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Toshiba Corp.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Power Rating

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Power Rating placement
  • MPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • LPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Power Rating

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

