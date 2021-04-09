$ 392.69 Million Growth Expected in the Global Aerogel Market 2021-2025 by Application and Geography - Technavio.com

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "aerogel market 2021-2025 by application type (oil and gas, construction, AMA, daylighting and LVHS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Aerogel market is poised to grow by $ 392.69 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 10%, owing to the growing demand as a lightweight and thinner substitute, excellent thermal resistance fostering consumption in oil and gas industries, and environment-friendly properties.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aerogel UK Ltd., Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., ENERSENS SAS, to strengthen their foothold in the market -

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our aerogel market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the materials industry will have a mixed impact while aerogel market is expected to have neutral & at par growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by application type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is concentrated based on application (oil and gas, construction, AMA, daylighting and LVHS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Oil and gas segment are likely to gain the largest application segment share while North America continuing to contribute the highest growth in the aerogel market during the forecast period.

Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 109 exhibits for effective decision making-

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerogel market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Active Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Aerogel UK Ltd.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

ENERSENS SAS

Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

JIOS Aerogel Corp.

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Daylighting and LVHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performance coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on application segment

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

Evaluating a specific segment or region

Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

