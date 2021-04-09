$ 392.69 Million Growth Expected in the Global Aerogel Market 2021-2025 by Application and Geography - Technavio.com

|
09.04.2021 01:40:00
NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "aerogel market 2021-2025 by application type (oil and gas, construction, AMA, daylighting and LVHS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
Aerogel market is poised to grow by $ 392.69 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 10%, owing to the growing demand as a lightweight and thinner substitute, excellent thermal resistance fostering consumption in oil and gas industries, and environment-friendly properties.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aerogel UK Ltd., Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., ENERSENS SAS, to strengthen their foothold in the market -
Enquire About Purchasing this Report
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.
Our aerogel market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the materials industry will have a mixed impact while aerogel market is expected to have neutral & at par growth.
Download FREE sample report
For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by application type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is concentrated based on application (oil and gas, construction, AMA, daylighting and LVHS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Oil and gas segment are likely to gain the largest application segment share while North America continuing to contribute the highest growth in the aerogel market during the forecast period.
Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page TOC and 109 exhibits for effective decision making-
Access Sample PDF
Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerogel market vendors and emerging players.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future.
Explore regional market investment opportunities
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Active Aerogels
- Aerogel Technologies LLC
- Aerogel UK Ltd.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc.
- BASF SE
- Cabot Corp.
- ENERSENS SAS
- Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL
- Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
- JIOS Aerogel Corp.
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Daylighting and LVHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performance coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on application segment
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Speak to our Analysts for Tailor-made Reports
Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -
- Evaluating a specific segment or region
- Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders
- Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years
Related Reports Includes:
- Aerogel Blanket Market - The aerogel blanket market size has the potential to grow by USD 473.30 million during the forecast period.
Download FREE sample
- Specialty Biocides Market The specialty biocides market has the potential to grow by USD 2.61 billion during the next few years.
Download FREE sample
- Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market - The ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.97 billion in the following years.
Download FREE sample
- Defoamers Market - The defoamers market has the potential to grow by USD 1.56 billion for the upcoming years.
Download FREE sample
- Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market - Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market is likely to witness accelerating CAGR during the next few years.
Download FREE sample
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/aerogel-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-392-69-million-growth-expected-in-the-global-aerogel-market-2021-2025-by-application-and-geography---technaviocom-301265512.html
SOURCE Technavio
Inside
Inside Fonds
Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneinig
Am Donnerstag präsentierte sich der heimische Markt freundlich, während sich Anleger in Deutschland zurückhielten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost tendierten die Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}