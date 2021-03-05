SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’924 -1.1%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1125 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’698 -0.7%  Bitcoin 44’868 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 67.2 5.0% 
05.03.2021 01:30:00

$ 31.66 Billion Growth in Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024| Rising Adoption of Wireless Connecting Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home appliances market to grow by USD 31.66 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during 2020-224. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

Global Smart Home Appliances Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of wireless connecting devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Home Appliances Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Smart Washing Machines
    • Smart Air Conditioners
    • Smart Refrigerators
    • Smart Microwave Ovens
    • Smart Dishwashers
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40419

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart home appliances market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Smart Home Appliances Market size
  • Smart Home Appliances Market trends
  • Smart Home Appliances Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform


Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart home appliances market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market - Global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Household Appliance Market - Global household appliance market is segmented by Product (major household appliances and small household appliances), Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home appliances market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart home appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart home appliances market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home appliances market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Smart washing machines and dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart microwave ovens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart dishwashers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Geographic Landscape by Volume
  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Electrolux
  • General Electric Co.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.  Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-31-66-billion-growth-in-global-smart-home-appliances-market-2020-2024-rising-adoption-of-wireless-connecting-devices-to-boost-growth--technavio-301240325.html

SOURCE Technavio

