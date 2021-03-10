$ 3.72 Million Growth in Global Biosurfactants Market 2021-2025 | 55% Growth to Originate in Europe | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosurfactants market is expected to grow by USD 3.72 million during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 7%. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect.

Biosurfactants Market: Increasing global industrial waste to drive growth

Industrial waste such as agro-industrial waste products, crop residues, oil processing industry waste, and food processing industry waste is identified as a renewable feedstock. They are rich in raw materials that can be used for the manufacture of biosurfactants. Therefore, the continuous increase in global industrial waste is expected to increase the production of biosurfactants during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for environment-friendly products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Biosurfactants Market: Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Products

Biosurfactants are organic in origin, easily compostable, biodegradable, and environment-friendly. Hence, they are used in a wide range of applications including cosmetics and personal care products. Besides, factors such as an increase in consumer awareness about the side effects, health issues, and environmental threat of synthetic surfactants are compelling end-user industries to increase the use of biosurfactants. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global surfactants market during the forecast period.

"Environmental regulations on synthetic surfactants and increasing expenditure on healthcare services will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Biosurfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biosurfactants market by Application (Detergents, Cosmetics, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The Europe region led the biosurfactants market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for household detergents and cleaning agents in the region.

