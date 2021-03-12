SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1080 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’723 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’542 2.8%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 69.6 2.1% 

12.03.2021 05:00:00

$ 19.88 Billion Growth in Online Jewelry Market During 2020-2024 | Innovations in Jewelry Design and Technology to Boost Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online jewelry market to register an incremental growth of USD 19.88 billion during 2020-2024 and grow at a CAGR of over 15%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 

Online Jewelry Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Innovations in jewelry design and technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 

Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Jewelry Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Fine Jewelry
    • Fashion Jewelry
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the online jewelry market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Online Jewelry Market size
  • Online Jewelry Market trends
  • Online Jewelry Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the rise in Internet penetration and m-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a decline in demand for gold jewelry may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online jewelry market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online jewelry market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online jewelry market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market vendors

