03.08.2021 00:45:00

$ 19.51 Bn growth in Corporate Training Market in the US during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the corporate training market in the US to grow by USD 19.51 billion at over 10% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Attractive Opportunities with Corporate Training Market in US by Product, End-user, and Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The corporate training market in US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The corporate training market in us analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corporate training market in us covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US Sizing
Corporate Training Market in US Forecast
Corporate Training Market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • City & Guilds Group
  • D2L Corp.
  • Franklin Covey Co.
  • GP Strategies Corp.
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Skillsoft Ltd.
  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Method

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Method
  • Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-size-in-us-industry-analysis

