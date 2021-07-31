$ 187.99 Bn Growth in Engineering Services Outsourcing Market During 2021-2025 | Analysing growth for IT Consulting Industry | Technavio

|
31.07.2021 02:30:00
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio's latest offering,Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The engineering services outsourcing market is estimated to grow by USD 187.99 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 23%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as cost savings from lower labor wages, reduced time to market, and improved access to emerging markets will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse will restrict the market growth.
Growing focus on core competencies and the lack of in-house expertise will have a positive impact on the market. On the other hand, growing concerns over loss of business control and management of dispersed teams are huge challenges in the industry.
Company Profiles
The engineering services outsourcing market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, Capgemini Services SAS, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., RLE INTERNATIONAL Produktentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the engineering services outsourcing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others. The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Document Outsourcing Market - Global document outsourcing market is segmented by outsourcing services (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Procurement Outsourcing Market - Global procurement outsourcing market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, and others), and industry type (large enterprises and SMEs).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Sourcing
- Comparison by sourcing
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by sourcing
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Price driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture
- Alten GmbH
- Aricent Group
- HCL Technologies
- Infosys
- RLE International Group
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/engineering-services-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/engineering-services-outsourcingmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-187-99-bn-growth-in-engineering-services-outsourcing-market-during-2021-2025--analysing-growth-for-it-consulting-industry--technavio-301345021.html
SOURCE Technavio
Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter?
Die China Aktien sind in den letzten Wochen stark unter Druck geraten. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber. Warum der chinesische Aktienmarkt und besonders Techwerte in den letzten Wochen massiv gefallen sind, welche Rolle die chinesische Regierung dabei spielt und ob es Chancen dadurch für Investoren gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Anleger nehmen im Freitagshandel Gewinne mit -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex mit einem Verlust aus der Woche verabschiedete. Nach den neuen Höchstständen vom Vortag gab die Wall Street nach. Auf rotem Terrain präsentierten sich am Freitag die Märkte in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}