$ 10.66 Billion Growth in Bearings Market During 2020-2024 | Insights on Major Vendors and their Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bearings market is expected to grow by USD 10.66 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bearings market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The bearings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth in 2020 decreased as compared to 2019. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download Free Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bearings Market Participants:

ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd.

ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Insert Ball Bearing Units and Linear Motion Products. The company manufactures ball bearings for all applications.

C&U GROUP Ltd.

C&U GROUP Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Bearing Products and Other Products and Services. The company manufactures all types of bearings, covering approximately 3,000 kinds of large, middle, small, and mini-sized product series.

JTEKT Corp.

JTEKT Corp. operates its business through segments such as Steering Business, Driveline Business, Bearing Business, and Machine Tools & Mechatronics Business. The company manufactures different types of bearings for all application through its brand, Koyo.

Bearings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bearings market is segmented as below:

Product

Anti-friction Bearings



Magnetic Bearings



Other Bearings

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace



Railway



Shipbuilding



Heavy Industry



Other Industries

The bearings market is driven by demand for high-quality bearings. In addition, other factors such as an increase in adoption of additive manufacturing are expected to trigger the bearings market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

