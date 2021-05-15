$ 1.89 Billion growth expected in Toilet Care Market | 4.66% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toilet care market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global toilet care market is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion, at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025.

The spread of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the toilet care market. The demand for dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and surface cleaners increased significantly in 2020 as people were compelled to stay at home due to the imposition of lockdowns. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to rising cases of COVID-19 and the extension of restrictions due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rise in the emergence of eco-friendly and premium products in toilet care, increasing awareness of health and hygiene, and new product launches.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Toilet Care Market: Opportunities

Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of dual-income households are increasing the consumption of toilet care products. In addition, consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and spending more on personal hygiene with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Besides, several established players in the hospitality sector are focusing on expanding their business across various regions. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for toilet care manufacturers during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the liquid toilet cleaners segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the wider availability of liquid toilet care products across the world. In addition, increased focus on product improvement by vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers. Also, the rising number of initiatives and promotional activities undertaken by government agencies to increase the awareness of toilet hygiene is contributing to the growth of the toilet care market in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the toilet care market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Toilet Care Market: Major Vendors

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

This company offers various toilet care products such as Bref Power Aktiv, Bref Color Aktiv+, Bref DeLuxe, and Bref WC Cleaners.

Kao Corp.

The company offers various toilet care products such as Magiclean bathroom, Magiclean bathroom and toilet, Magiclean bathroom strain and mold remover, Magiclean toilet bleach, and Magiclean daily care toilet foam spray.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The company offers various toilet care products such as Comet Deep Clean for Restrooms Dilute2go, Comet cleaner with bleach, disinfecting cleaner, and disinfecting sanitizing bathroom cleaner.

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The company offers various toilet care products such as Bubbly Bleach gel toilet bowl cleaner, power strain destroyer toilet bowl cleaner, and fresh brush toilet cleaning system.

Unilever Group

The company offers various toilet care products such as Clorox disinfecting wipes, Anywhere hard surface daily sanitizing spray, disinfecting bathroom cleaner, Urine remover, and Toilet wand system.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the toilet care market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

