$ 1.26 Billion growth expected in Automotive Two-Post Lift Market | 34% growth to originate from APAC | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

14.04.2021 11:10:00
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive two-post lift market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive two-post lift market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the commercial vehicles segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co., Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, PEAK Corp., Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., and Zonyi Auto Equipment Group are the top players in the market.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by the growing four-wheeler market.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 34% share in 2020.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co., Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, PEAK Corp., Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., and Zonyi Auto Equipment Group are some of the major market participants. The growing four-wheeler market will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive two-post lift market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Two-post Lift Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive two-post lift market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Two-post Lift Market Size
- Automotive Two-post Lift Market Trends
- Automotive Two-post Lift Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Two-post Lift Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Sample report with detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown
Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive two-post lift market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive two-post lift market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive two-post lift market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive two-post lift market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BendPak Inc.
- Challenger Lifts Inc.
- EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Nussbaum Automotive Solutions
- PEAK Corp.
- Rotary Lift
- Stertil-Koni USA Inc.
- SUGIYASU Co. Ltd.
- Zonyi Auto Equipment Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
