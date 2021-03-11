$ 1.12 Billion Growth in Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US | New Product Launches to Emerge as Major Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the men's segment in 2020.

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the men's segment in 2020.

The rising number of golf tournaments is the major trend in the market.

The rising number of golf tournaments is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are the major players in the market.

Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are the major players in the market.

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. However, the threat of counterfeit golf products might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acushnet Holdings Corp., adidas AG, Bridgestone Corp., Callaway Golf Co., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising number of new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit golf products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US is segmented as below:

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market report in US covers the following areas:

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Size

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Trends

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising number of golf tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in us across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in US

