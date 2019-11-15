NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Zurich Insurance Group nach einem Investorentag auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Franken belassen. Die Veranstaltung habe für Zuversicht gesorgt und die starke Position des Versicherers unterstrichen, schrieb Analyst Johnny Vo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2019 / 15:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.