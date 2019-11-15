Zurich Insurance buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Zurich Insurance Group nach einem Investorentag auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Franken belassen. Die Veranstaltung habe für Zuversicht gesorgt und die starke Position des Versicherers unterstrichen, schrieb Analyst Johnny Vo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2019 / 15:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) buy
|Unternehmen:
Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
400.00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
390.50 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2.43%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
390.63 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.40%
|Analyst Name::
Johnny Vo
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)mehr Analysen
|17:34
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:28
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:06
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:48
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.11.19
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|17:34
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:28
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:06
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:48
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.11.19
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|17:34
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.19
|Zurich Insurance Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.19
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.19
|Zurich Insurance buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.18
|Zurich Insurance Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.08.18
|Zurich Insurance Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13.02.18
|Zurich Insurance Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|22.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|18.01.18
|Zurich Insurance Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|12:28
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:06
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:48
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.11.19
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.11.19
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)
|390.50
|1.06%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:48
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zalando Neutral
|17:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance buy
|15:20
|
UBS AG
Akzo Nobel buy
|15:15
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|15:13
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1&1 Drillisch Hold
|15:08
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
GEA Halten
|15:04
|
DZ BANK
Adler Real Estate kaufen
|15:01
|
Independent Research GmbH
Salzgitter Halten
|14:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|14:51
|
Credit Suisse Group
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Underperform
|14:50
|
Credit Suisse Group
National Grid Outperform
|14:48
|
Credit Suisse Group
Merck Outperform
|14:46
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal overweight
|14:45
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
K+S Underweight
|14:32
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever buy
|14:32
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever NV buy
|14:29
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Engie (ex GDF Suez buy
|14:28
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Neutral
|14:13
|
DZ BANK
Daimler Verkaufen
|14:11
|
Baader Bank
LANXESS Sell
|14:07
|
Barclays Capital
Henkel vz Equal weight
|14:04
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Nordex kaufen
|14:03
|
Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
|14:02
|
Independent Research GmbH
HHLA Halten
|13:59
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Ströer buy
|13:58
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
zooplus Sell
|13:12
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Salzgitter Neutral
|13:08
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
|12:57
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LEG Immobilien buy
|12:48
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
zooplus Sell
|12:47
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|12:46
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|12:43
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aumann Hold
|12:36
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
CANCOM buy
|12:34
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Knorr-Bremse Hold
|12:28
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Zurich Insurance Hold
|12:27
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|12:26
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Adler Real Estate buy
|12:25
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Merck Hold
|12:23
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Henkel vz Hold
|12:22
|
Deutsche Bank AG
K+S Hold
|12:19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Ströer buy
|12:13
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|12:12
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
thyssenkrupp buy
|12:11
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
LEG Immobilien buy
|12:10
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Stabilus Reduce
|12:06
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Zurich Insurance Hold
|12:05
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Siltronic Hold
|11:52
|
UBS AG
LOréal buy
|11:50
|
UBS AG
LEG Immobilien buy