15.11.2019 17:34:17

Zurich Insurance buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Zurich Insurance Group nach einem Investorentag auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Franken belassen. Die Veranstaltung habe für Zuversicht gesorgt und die starke Position des Versicherers unterstrichen, schrieb Analyst Johnny Vo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2019 / 15:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) buy
Unternehmen:
Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
400.00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
390.50 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2.43%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
390.63 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.40%
Analyst Name::
Johnny Vo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)mehr Analysen

17:34 Zurich Insurance buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:28 Zurich Insurance Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:06 Zurich Insurance Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:48 Zurich Insurance Neutral UBS AG
14.11.19 Zurich Insurance Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich) 390.50 1.06% Zurich Insurance AG (Zürich)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

19:48 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zalando Neutral
17:34 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance buy
15:20 UBS AG
Akzo Nobel buy
15:15 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
15:13 Jefferies & Company Inc.
1&1 Drillisch Hold
15:08 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
GEA Halten
15:04 DZ BANK
Adler Real Estate kaufen
15:01 Independent Research GmbH
Salzgitter Halten
14:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
14:51 Credit Suisse Group
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Underperform
14:50 Credit Suisse Group
National Grid Outperform
14:48 Credit Suisse Group
Merck Outperform
14:46 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal overweight
14:45 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
K+S Underweight
14:32 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever buy
14:32 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever NV buy
14:29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Engie (ex GDF Suez buy
14:28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Neutral
14:13 DZ BANK
Daimler Verkaufen
14:11 Baader Bank
LANXESS Sell
14:07 Barclays Capital
Henkel vz Equal weight
14:04 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Nordex kaufen
14:03 Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
14:02 Independent Research GmbH
HHLA Halten
13:59 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Ströer buy
13:58 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
zooplus Sell
13:12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Salzgitter Neutral
13:08 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
12:57 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LEG Immobilien buy
12:48 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
zooplus Sell
12:47 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
12:46 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Hapag-Lloyd Hold
12:43 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aumann Hold
12:36 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
CANCOM buy
12:34 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Knorr-Bremse Hold
12:28 Deutsche Bank AG
Zurich Insurance Hold
12:27 Deutsche Bank AG
Hapag-Lloyd Hold
12:26 Deutsche Bank AG
Adler Real Estate buy
12:25 Deutsche Bank AG
Merck Hold
12:23 Deutsche Bank AG
Henkel vz Hold
12:22 Deutsche Bank AG
K+S Hold
12:19 Deutsche Bank AG
Ströer buy
12:13 Kepler Cheuvreux
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
12:12 Kepler Cheuvreux
thyssenkrupp buy
12:11 Kepler Cheuvreux
LEG Immobilien buy
12:10 Kepler Cheuvreux
Stabilus Reduce
12:06 Kepler Cheuvreux
Zurich Insurance Hold
12:05 Kepler Cheuvreux
Siltronic Hold
11:52 UBS AG
LOréal buy
11:50 UBS AG
LEG Immobilien buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB