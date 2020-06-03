03.06.2020 20:32:10

Zoom Video Communications Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom Video nach Zahlen von 90 auf 154 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Der Anbieter von Software für Video-Konferenzen habe ein beeindruckendes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analystin Heather Bellini in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Für ihre Prognosen sieht sie noch deutlich Luft nach oben. In der Bewertung sei dies aber bereits abgebildet./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 06:25 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Sell
Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 154.00
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
196.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-21.63%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 223.87 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-31.21%
Analyst Name::
Heather Bellini 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

