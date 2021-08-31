Zoom Video Communications Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Zoom nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 450 US-Dollar belassen. Der Videokonferenzdienst habe ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick impliziere zwar eine Umsatzstagnation in der zweiten Jahreshälfte, was die Aktie belastet habe. Jaluria hält die Unternehmensziele allerdings für konservativ. Zudem seien die Aussagen zu Zoom Phone und Firmenkunden ermutigend. Der Experte setzt weiter auf das langfristige Unternehmenspotenzial./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2021 / 20:58 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.08.2021 / 20:58 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 450.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 296.95
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51.54%
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 298.70
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50.65%
|Analyst Name::
Rishi Jaluria
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoom Video Communications
|313.35
|-7.63%
