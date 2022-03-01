Zoom Video Communications Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Zahlen von 200 auf 171 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem nachlassenden Rückenwind durch die Corona-Pandemie normalisierten sich auch die Wachstumsraten beim Videokonferenzdienst, schrieb Analyst Kash Rangan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte passte seine Schätzungen an, das neue Kursziel resultiere dabei auch aus der gesunkenen Branchenbewertung./tav/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 20:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 171.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
116.78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46.43%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 129.51
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.04%
|Analyst Name::
Kash Rangan
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoom Video Communications
|112.21
|-16.71%
