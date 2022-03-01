NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Zahlen von 200 auf 171 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem nachlassenden Rückenwind durch die Corona-Pandemie normalisierten sich auch die Wachstumsraten beim Videokonferenzdienst, schrieb Analyst Kash Rangan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte passte seine Schätzungen an, das neue Kursziel resultiere dabei auch aus der gesunkenen Branchenbewertung./tav/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 20:51 / GMT

