SMI 11’934 -0.4%  SPI 15’097 -0.5%  Dow 33’538 -1.1%  DAX 14’155 -2.1%  Euro 1.0235 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’838 -2.2%  Gold 1’922 0.7%  Bitcoin 40’210 1.5%  Dollar 0.9196 0.3%  Öl 104.2 3.0% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
01.03.2022 14:23:10

Zoom Video Communications Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Zahlen von 200 auf 171 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem nachlassenden Rückenwind durch die Corona-Pandemie normalisierten sich auch die Wachstumsraten beim Videokonferenzdienst, schrieb Analyst Kash Rangan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte passte seine Schätzungen an, das neue Kursziel resultiere dabei auch aus der gesunkenen Branchenbewertung./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 20:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Neutral
Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 171.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
116.78 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
46.43%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 129.51 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.04%
Analyst Name::
Kash Rangan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:23 Zoom Video Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.21 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen