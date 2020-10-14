Yara International ASA buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 410 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die jüngste Margenbelastung des Düngemittelkonzerns dürfte sich im vierten Quartal fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Bertheussen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei nach dem jüngsten Kursverfall aber attraktiv bewertet./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
410.00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
345.80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.57%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
345.20 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.77%
|Analyst Name::
Andreas Bertheussen
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA
Analysen zu Yara International ASA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yara International ASA
|46.86
|32.22%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
