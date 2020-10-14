FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 410 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die jüngste Margenbelastung des Düngemittelkonzerns dürfte sich im vierten Quartal fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Bertheussen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei nach dem jüngsten Kursverfall aber attraktiv bewertet./edh/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



