14.10.2020 14:21:07

Yara International ASA buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 410 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die jüngste Margenbelastung des Düngemittelkonzerns dürfte sich im vierten Quartal fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Bertheussen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei nach dem jüngsten Kursverfall aber attraktiv bewertet./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy
Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
410.00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
345.80 NKr 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.57%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
345.20 NKr 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.77%
Analyst Name::
Andreas Bertheussen 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Yara International ASAmehr Analysen

14:21 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13.10.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
01.09.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
24.08.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Yara International ASA 46.86 32.22% Yara International ASA

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:07 Credit Suisse Group
ASML NV Outperform
15:52 DZ BANK
NORMA Group kaufen
15:41 DZ BANK
WACKER CHEMIE kaufen
15:25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Iberdrola SA buy
14:31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Netflix Conviction Buy
14:21 Kepler Cheuvreux
Yara International ASA buy
14:20 Kepler Cheuvreux
QIAGEN buy
14:19 Kepler Cheuvreux
ASML NV Hold
14:06 Kepler Cheuvreux
GEA buy
14:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AXA overweight
14:02 RBC Capital Markets
Renault Sector Perform
14:01 RBC Capital Markets
Peugeot Underperform
14:01 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Boeing Neutral
14:01 RBC Capital Markets
Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
14:01 RBC Capital Markets
Daimler Outperform
13:59 DZ BANK
Deutsche Telekom kaufen
13:58 DZ BANK
Fresenius kaufen
13:57 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
13:53 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple overweight
13:22 RBC Capital Markets
BMW Sector Perform
12:48 RBC Capital Markets
Just Eat Takeawaycom Sector Perform
12:45 RBC Capital Markets
Apple Outperform
12:44 RBC Capital Markets
ASOS Outperform
12:18 Independent Research GmbH
Gerresheimer Verkaufen
11:21 Kepler Cheuvreux
Gerresheimer Reduce
11:21 Kepler Cheuvreux
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri buy
11:14 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
SAF-HOLLAND buy
11:13 Credit Suisse Group
Tesla Neutral
11:12 Barclays Capital
GEA overweight
11:11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Tesla Neutral
11:09 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA Neutral
11:07 Independent Research GmbH
Ceconomy St Halten
11:05 UBS AG
Novartis buy
11:05 UBS AG
ING Group buy
11:04 UBS AG
VINCI buy
11:02 Warburg Research
PUMA buy
10:59 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
MorphoSys Neutral
10:53 Baader Bank
Covestro add
10:52 UBS AG
Bayer buy
10:44 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ASOS buy
10:42 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Apple Sell
10:41 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Boeing Conviction Buy List
10:40 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Givaudan Sell
10:19 Jefferies & Company Inc.
ASOS buy
10:18 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Just Eat Takeawaycom buy
10:16 Jefferies & Company Inc.
BNP Paribas buy
10:15 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental buy
10:15 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Henkel vz Hold
10:11 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nordex buy
09:42 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Airbus Conviction Buy List

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB