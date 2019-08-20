20.08.2019 12:21:02

Walt Disney In-line

Der Analyst Imperial Capital hat das Kursziel für Walt Disney von 147 auf 140 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "In-line" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney In-line
Unternehmen:
Walt Disney 		Analyst:
Imperial Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 140.00
Rating jetzt:
In-line		 Kurs*:
$ 135.29 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.48%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 135.29 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.48%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Walt Disney In-line Imperial Capital
Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Walt Disney overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walt Disney In-line Imperial Capital
Walt Disney Outperform Imperial Capital

