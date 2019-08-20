Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
20.08.2019 12:21:02
Walt Disney In-line
Der Analyst Imperial Capital hat das Kursziel für Walt Disney von 147 auf 140 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "In-line" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney In-line
|Unternehmen:
Walt Disney
|Analyst:
Imperial Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 140.00
|Rating jetzt:
In-line
|Kurs*:
$ 135.29
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.48%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 135.29
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.48%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|12:21
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.08.19
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.19
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
|07.05.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|12:21
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.08.19
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.19
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
|07.05.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.08.19
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|01.05.19
|Walt Disney overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.04.19
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|18.06.18
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|09.01.18
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|14.12.17
|Walt Disney Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|12:21
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
|17.06.19
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
|15.04.19
|Walt Disney Neutral
|BTIG Research
|12.04.19
|Walt Disney Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.08.18
|Walt Disney In-line
|Imperial Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|135.42
|-0.43%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:34
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Estée Lauder Companies Outperform
|12:21
|
Imperial Capital
Walt Disney In-line
|12:17
|
Independent Research GmbH
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|12:16
|
Independent Research GmbH
K+S Halten
|11:50
|
Barclays Capital
Eni Underweight
|11:16
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Deutsche Wohnen buy
|10:33
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Grand City Properties buy
|10:26
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|10:16
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
TLG IMMOBILIEN overweight
|10:09
|
Barclays Capital
Shel b Equal weight
|10:09
|
Barclays Capital
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Equal weight
|09:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grand City Properties buy
|09:39
|
UBS AG
TRATON buy
|08:47
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Grand City Properties Neutral
|08:37
|
HSBC
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B buy
|07:58
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Glencore Neutral
|07:55
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Telefonica buy
|07:40
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Zurich Insurance buy
|07:21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
alstria office REIT-AG overweight
|07:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Continental Hold
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
JDcom Equal weight
|19.08.19
|
Wolfe Research
TEGNA Outperform
|19.08.19
|
Williams Capital
Carrizo Oil & Gas Hold
|19.08.19
|
Williams Capital
Gulfport Energy Hold
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
ExxonMobil Equal weight
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
Occidental Petroleum Equal weight
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
Hess overweight
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
Chevron overweight
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
ConocoPhillips overweight
|19.08.19
|
Independent Research GmbH
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen neutral
|19.08.19
|
Independent Research GmbH
Drägerwerk vz Halten
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
Pinduoduo overweight
|19.08.19
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Livongo Health Buy
|19.08.19
|
Needham & Company, LLC
ACM Researc a Buy
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
MPLX LP Partnership Units overweight
|19.08.19
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Albany International Market Perform
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
ProSight Global overweight
|19.08.19
|
Canaccord Adams
Livongo Health Buy
|19.08.19
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
NuCana Buy
|19.08.19
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Entasis Therapeutics Buy
|19.08.19
|
Pivotal Research Group
Deckers Outdoor Buy
|19.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
Aecom Technology overweight
|19.08.19
|
DZ BANK
Grand City Properties Halten
|19.08.19
|
BMO Capital Markets
East West Bancorp Market Perform
|19.08.19
|
BTIG Research
Castle Biosciences Buy
|19.08.19
|
Canaccord Adams
Castle Biosciences Buy
|19.08.19
|
BMO Capital Markets
Ares Capital Outperform
|19.08.19
|
Independent Research GmbH
1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|19.08.19
|
Imperial Capital
Lions Gate Entertainment b Outperform
|19.08.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Alstom Neutral