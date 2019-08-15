15.08.2019 20:37:28
Walmart Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Walmart nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 112 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Scot Ciccarelli sprach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von einem beeindruckenden zweiten Quartal des Handelskonzerns. Auf allen Ebenen seien die Erwartungen übertroffen worden./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2019 / 08:05 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.08.2019 / 08:11 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Walmart Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 112.00
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 112.18
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.16%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 112.69
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.61%
|Analyst Name::
Scot Ciccarelli
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|15.08.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.19
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|15.08.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.19
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|15.08.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.19
|Walmart Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|04.12.18
|Walmart overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.18
|Walmart buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.19
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.02.19
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.19
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
