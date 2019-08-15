NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Walmart nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 112 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Scot Ciccarelli sprach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von einem beeindruckenden zweiten Quartal des Handelskonzerns. Auf allen Ebenen seien die Erwartungen übertroffen worden./tih/he



