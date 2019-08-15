Walmart Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Zahlen von 103 auf 105 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei für den Handelskonzern solide verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Seth Sigman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ausschlaggebend für ihn seien weitere Marktanteilsgewinne sowie einige positive Margensignale. Das Ergebnis erinnere daran, dass Walmart durch Größenvorteile dazu in der Lage sei, die Kluft zu den Wettbewerbern zu vergrößern./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2019 / 16:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Walmart Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 105.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 112.11
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.34%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 112.69
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.82%
|Analyst Name::
Seth Sigman
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|15.08.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.19
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|15.08.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.19
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|15.08.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.19
|Walmart buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.19
|Walmart Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|04.12.18
|Walmart overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.18
|Walmart buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.19
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.19
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.02.19
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.19
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|107.68
|0.23%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15.08.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|15.08.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Walmart Neutral
|15.08.19
|
RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Sector Perform
|15.08.19
|
DZ BANK
K+S kaufen
|15.08.19
|
RBC Capital Markets
Cisco Outperform
|15.08.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
VINCI buy
|15.08.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
|15.08.19
|
Pivotal Research Group
SpartanNash Company Hold
|15.08.19
|
UBS AG
Continental Neutral
|15.08.19
|
UBS AG
Cisco buy
|15.08.19
|
UBS AG
K+S buy
|15.08.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
EVOTEC Hold
|15.08.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Walmart buy
|15.08.19
|
HSBC
CANCOM buy
|15.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
zooplus Underweight
|15.08.19
|
HSBC
Continental Hold
|15.08.19
|
UBS AG
LANXESS Neutral
|15.08.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Rexnord Hold
|15.08.19
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
QuickLogic Outperform
|15.08.19
|
Barclays Capital
NetApp Equal weight
|15.08.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|15.08.19
|
Maxim Group
NetApp Buy
|15.08.19
|
DZ BANK
thyssenkrupp neutral
|15.08.19
|
Maxim Group
Abeona Therapeutics Hold
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Weingarten Realty Investors Neutral
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Urban Edge Properties When Issued Buy
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
DDR Neutral
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Registered Sell
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Retail Properties of Americ a Neutral
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Regency Centers Neutral
|15.08.19
|
The Benchmark Company
Liberty Broadband a Buy
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Kite Realty Group Trust Sell
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Kimco Realty Neutral
|15.08.19
|
The Benchmark Company
GCI Libert a Buy
|15.08.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Adler Real Estate buy
|15.08.19
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Geron Overweight
|15.08.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Salzgitter Hold
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Federal Realty Investment Trust Buy
|15.08.19
|
The Benchmark Company
Charte a Hold
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Cedar Realty Trust Sell
|15.08.19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B buy
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Brixmor Property Group Neutral
|15.08.19
|
Compass Point
Acadia Realty Trust Buy
|15.08.19
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Deutsche Bank Underperform
|15.08.19
|
B. Riley FBR
Urban Outfitters Neutral
|15.08.19
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Dürr kaufen
|15.08.19
|
Warburg Research
LEONI Hold
|15.08.19
|
Warburg Research
LANXESS buy
|15.08.19
|
Warburg Research
United Internet buy
|15.08.19
|
Warburg Research
K+S buy