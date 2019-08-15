ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Zahlen von 103 auf 105 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei für den Handelskonzern solide verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Seth Sigman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ausschlaggebend für ihn seien weitere Marktanteilsgewinne sowie einige positive Margensignale. Das Ergebnis erinnere daran, dass Walmart durch Größenvorteile dazu in der Lage sei, die Kluft zu den Wettbewerbern zu vergrößern./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2019 / 16:28 / UTC

