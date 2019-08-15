15.08.2019 20:54:41

Walmart Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Zahlen von 103 auf 105 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei für den Handelskonzern solide verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Seth Sigman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ausschlaggebend für ihn seien weitere Marktanteilsgewinne sowie einige positive Margensignale. Das Ergebnis erinnere daran, dass Walmart durch Größenvorteile dazu in der Lage sei, die Kluft zu den Wettbewerbern zu vergrößern./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2019 / 16:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Neutral
Unternehmen:
Walmart 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
$ 105.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 112.11 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.34%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 112.69 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.82%
Analyst Name::
Seth Sigman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15.08.19 Walmart Neutral Credit Suisse Group
15.08.19 Walmart Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.08.19 Walmart buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.19 Walmart buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.05.19 Walmart Underperform Wolfe Research

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 107.68 0.23% Walmart

