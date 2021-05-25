SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0961 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.2%  Gold 1’878 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’613 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8959 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 0.2% 
25.05.2021 07:26:17

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vonovia anlässlich einer geplanten Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 74 Euro belassen. Das Timing des erneuten Übernahmeversuchs nach 2016 sei angesichts der bevorstehenden Bundestagswahlen und der zuletzt divergierenden Aktienkursentwicklung überraschend, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kalkuliert, dass der Deal auf 100%iger Cash-Basis den Nettoinventarwert des neuen Unternehmens um 4 bis 5 Prozent steigern könnte./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 22:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 22:41 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

