Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vonovia anlässlich einer geplanten Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 74 Euro belassen. Das Timing des erneuten Übernahmeversuchs nach 2016 sei angesichts der bevorstehenden Bundestagswahlen und der zuletzt divergierenden Aktienkursentwicklung überraschend, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kalkuliert, dass der Deal auf 100%iger Cash-Basis den Nettoinventarwert des neuen Unternehmens um 4 bis 5 Prozent steigern könnte./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 22:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 22:41 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
74.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
50.98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
45.15%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
50.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46.42%
|Analyst Name::
Sander Bunck
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|07:11
|Vonovia buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.21
|Vonovia buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.21
|Vonovia buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.21
|Vonovia buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|47.45
|-8.68%
