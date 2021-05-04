04.05.2021 10:54:10
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe solide abgeschnitten, die meisten Kennziffern lägen über den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 06:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 06:50 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
70.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
54.46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28.53%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
54.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.25%
|Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|10:54
|Vonovia buy
|UBS AG
|09:40
|Vonovia buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:37
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:31
|Vonovia overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:26
|Vonovia buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:54
|Vonovia buy
|UBS AG
|09:40
|Vonovia buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:37
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:31
|Vonovia overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:26
|Vonovia buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:54
|Vonovia buy
|UBS AG
|09:40
|Vonovia buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:37
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:31
|Vonovia overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:26
|Vonovia buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.21
|Vonovia Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.03.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.21
|Vonovia Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.03.21
|Vonovia Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.03.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|47.45
|-8.68%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:24
|
Deutsche Bank AG
QIAGEN buy
|11:23
|
UBS AG
SAFRAN buy
|11:19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
MTU Aero Engines buy
|11:19
|
UBS AG
Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|11:10
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Eni buy
|11:01
|
Deutsche Bank AG
CANCOM buy
|10:59
|
UBS AG
alstria office REIT-AG buy