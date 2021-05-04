SMI 11’116 0.0%  SPI 14’279 0.0%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’183 -0.4%  Euro 1.0988 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’003 0.1%  Gold 1’782 -0.6%  Bitcoin 51’718 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9150 0.4%  Öl 68.9 1.8% 
04.05.2021 10:54:10

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe solide abgeschnitten, die meisten Kennziffern lägen über den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 06:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 06:50 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

