SMI 11’124 0.1%  SPI 14’299 0.1%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’242 0.0%  Euro 1.0989 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’010 0.3%  Gold 1’786 -0.3%  Bitcoin 51’456 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9147 0.4%  Öl 67.5 -0.2% 
04.05.2021 08:26:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum des Immobilienwertes habe sich beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Die starke Zunahme des Nettoinventarwertes bleibe der Haupttreiber für eine weitere Aufwertung der Aktie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 01:49 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 01:49 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
66.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
55.70 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.49%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
55.18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.61%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08:31 Vonovia overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.21 Vonovia buy UBS AG
27.04.21 Vonovia Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23.04.21 Vonovia buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen