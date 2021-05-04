NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum des Immobilienwertes habe sich beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Die starke Zunahme des Nettoinventarwertes bleibe der Haupttreiber für eine weitere Aufwertung der Aktie./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 01:49 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 01:49 / ET



