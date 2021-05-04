Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum des Immobilienwertes habe sich beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Die starke Zunahme des Nettoinventarwertes bleibe der Haupttreiber für eine weitere Aufwertung der Aktie./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 01:49 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 01:49 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
66.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
55.70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.49%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
55.18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.61%
|Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|47.45
|-8.68%
