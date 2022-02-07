SMI 12’156 0.1%  SPI 15’376 0.0%  Dow 35’090 -0.1%  DAX 15’131 0.2%  Euro 1.0567 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’092 0.1%  Gold 1’812 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’253 0.0%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 92.2 -0.3% 
07.02.2022 09:00:56

Vodafone Group Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Zwischenbericht auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die Indikationen des Telekomkonzerns zum dritten Geschäftsquartal seien recht unspektakulär ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Serviceerlöse hätten sich etwas besser als erwartet entwickelt./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 18:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Overweight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
1.65 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1.36 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21.72%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
1.35 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.04%
Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

