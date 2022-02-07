Vodafone Group Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Zwischenbericht auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die Indikationen des Telekomkonzerns zum dritten Geschäftsquartal seien recht unspektakulär ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Serviceerlöse hätten sich etwas besser als erwartet entwickelt./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 18:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2022 / 05:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1.65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1.36 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.72%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1.35 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.04%
|Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|09:00
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.56
|5.19%
