02.02.2022 10:04:54

Vodafone Group Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Das dritte Quartal des Geschäftsjahres des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Dies sei dem Geschäft in den Schwellenländern zu verdanken./mf/eas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:32 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

