NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Das dritte Quartal des Geschäftsjahres des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Dies sei dem Geschäft in den Schwellenländern zu verdanken./mf/eas



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:32 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.