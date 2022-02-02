Vodafone Group Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Das dritte Quartal des Geschäftsjahres des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Dies sei dem Geschäft in den Schwellenländern zu verdanken./mf/eas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2022 / 07:32 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1.32 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24.94%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1.32 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.67%
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:07
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:04
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:07
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:04
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:07
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:04
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.56
|5.19%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:34
|
Barclays Capital
AXA Overweight
|10:34
|
Barclays Capital
Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|10:33
|
Barclays Capital
Allianz Equal Weight
|10:30
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Novo Nordisk Underperform
|10:22
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk Neutral
|10:17
|
Barclays Capital
UBS Equal Weight
|10:15
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Infineon Neutral