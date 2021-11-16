SMI 12’537 0.2%  SPI 16’134 0.0%  Dow 36’087 0.0%  DAX 16’188 0.2%  Euro 1.0546 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’396 0.2%  Gold 1’874 0.6%  Bitcoin 55’948 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9286 0.4%  Öl 82.4 0.3% 
16.11.2021 10:15:00

Vodafone Group Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach der optimistischeren Prognose auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Analyst Akhil Dattani rechnet laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie aber nicht mit Änderungen der Markterwartungen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2021 / 07:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2021 / 07:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Overweight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1.60 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1.18 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35.02%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
1.19 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.43%
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:15 Vodafone Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:12 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
10.11.21 Vodafone Group Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.10.21 Vodafone Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.10.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
