16.11.2021 10:15:00
Vodafone Group Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach der optimistischeren Prognose auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Analyst Akhil Dattani rechnet laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie aber nicht mit Änderungen der Markterwartungen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2021 / 07:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2021 / 07:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.60 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1.18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35.02%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1.19 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.43%
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.43
|1.06%
