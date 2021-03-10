NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 197 Pence belassen. Der Börsengang der Funkmasten-Tochter Vantage Towers habe nur bedingte Auswirkungen auf die Bewertung des britischen Telekommunikationskonzerns, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dafür hätte ein größerer Anteil an dem Unternehmen verkauft werden müssen./mf/tav



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 22:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 00:20 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.