Vodafone Group overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 197 Pence belassen. Der Börsengang der Funkmasten-Tochter Vantage Towers habe nur bedingte Auswirkungen auf die Bewertung des britischen Telekommunikationskonzerns, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dafür hätte ein größerer Anteil an dem Unternehmen verkauft werden müssen./mf/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 22:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 00:20 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.97 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1.31 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50.66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.31 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50.36%
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:57
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:57
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:57
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.56
|-1.42%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:42
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Hannover Rück overweight
|11:38
|
Warburg Research
Continental buy
|11:37
|
Warburg Research
Bayer Hold
|11:36
|
Warburg Research
HUGO BOSS buy
|11:36
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien overweight
|11:36
|
Warburg Research
adidas Sell
|11:29
|
Deutsche Bank AG
UniCredit Hold