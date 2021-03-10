SMI 10’869 -0.4%  SPI 13’670 -0.2%  Dow 32’297 1.5%  DAX 14’528 -0.1%  Euro 1.1066 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’829 0.3%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 51’827 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9250 -0.5%  Öl 68.7 0.8% 
11.03.2021 11:57:09

Vodafone Group overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 197 Pence belassen. Der Börsengang der Funkmasten-Tochter Vantage Towers habe nur bedingte Auswirkungen auf die Bewertung des britischen Telekommunikationskonzerns, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dafür hätte ein größerer Anteil an dem Unternehmen verkauft werden müssen./mf/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 22:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 00:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC overweight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1.97 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1.31 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
50.66%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.31 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50.36%
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
11:57 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.21 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.21 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.02.21 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
04.02.21 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

