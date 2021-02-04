04.02.2021 13:27:08
Vodafone Group overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen von 170 auf 175 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick betonte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die positive Dynamik und den ebenso erfreulichen Ausblick des Mobilfunkers./ajx/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2021 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1.75 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1.36 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28.43%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.36 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.73%
|Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
