04.02.2021 13:27:08

Vodafone Group overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen von 170 auf 175 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick betonte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die positive Dynamik und den ebenso erfreulichen Ausblick des Mobilfunkers./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2021 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC overweight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
1.75 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1.36 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28.43%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.36 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.73%
Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC

