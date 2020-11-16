Vodafone Group overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das erste Geschäftshalbjahr auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Service-Umsätze seien besser als erwartet ausgefallen, die Leistungskennziffern robust und das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) sowie die Konzernprognose im Rahmen der Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1.56 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.95%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.26 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50.84%
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
