01.12.2022 07:34:00

Vodafone Group Neutral

Vodafone Group
1.12 CHF 0.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 100 Pence gesenkt, während die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen wurde. 2023 gebe es diverse Kurstreiber, die über das Wohl und Wehe der Telekom-Sektorwerte entscheiden dürften, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Jahresausblick. Es gehe um Preismacht, Investitionen, Regularien und die Verschuldung. Sein "Top Pick" ist die Deutsche Telekom. In der Vodafone-Gruppe stecke viel Wertpotenzial. Kurzfristig dürfte aber der operative Trend in Deutschland enttäuschen./tih/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.12.2022 / 05:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.12.2022 / 05:50 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Neutral
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.08 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
0.93 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07:34 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.11.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
22.11.22 Vodafone Group Underperform Credit Suisse Group
18.11.22 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
16.11.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

