|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|Ausblick
Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 100 Pence gesenkt, während die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen wurde. 2023 gebe es diverse Kurstreiber, die über das Wohl und Wehe der Telekom-Sektorwerte entscheiden dürften, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Jahresausblick. Es gehe um Preismacht, Investitionen, Regularien und die Verschuldung. Sein "Top Pick" ist die Deutsche Telekom. In der Vodafone-Gruppe stecke viel Wertpotenzial. Kurzfristig dürfte aber der operative Trend in Deutschland enttäuschen./tih/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0.93 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|07:34
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:34
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|15.11.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.11.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:34
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.11.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.11.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.12
|0.45%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:22
|
UBS AG
KION GROUP Buy
|07:55
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien Overweight
|07:38
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Delivery Hero Buy
|07:34
|
Barclays Capital
Hennes & Mauritz AB Overweight
|07:34
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vodafone Group Neutral
|07:29
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|07:24
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
New Work Buy