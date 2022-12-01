NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 100 Pence gesenkt, während die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen wurde. 2023 gebe es diverse Kurstreiber, die über das Wohl und Wehe der Telekom-Sektorwerte entscheiden dürften, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Jahresausblick. Es gehe um Preismacht, Investitionen, Regularien und die Verschuldung. Sein "Top Pick" ist die Deutsche Telekom. In der Vodafone-Gruppe stecke viel Wertpotenzial. Kurzfristig dürfte aber der operative Trend in Deutschland enttäuschen./tih/gl;