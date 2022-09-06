Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.09.2022 11:18:00

Vodafone Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. E0005557508> auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28,5 Euro belassen. Er halte an seiner positiven Einschätzung des Sektors fest, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Halbjahr sei reich an Kurstreibern. Schlüssel zu einer strukturellen Aufwertung bleibe aber die Fähigkeit, Preiserhöhungen durchzusetzen./tav/mis


Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 23:06 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Neutral
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1.65 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.33 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1.12 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

