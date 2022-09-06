Vodafone Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. E0005557508> auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28,5 Euro belassen. Er halte an seiner positiven Einschätzung des Sektors fest, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Halbjahr sei reich an Kurstreibern. Schlüssel zu einer strukturellen Aufwertung bleibe aber die Fähigkeit, Preiserhöhungen durchzusetzen./tav/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 23:06 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1.12 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:18
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:18
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:18
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.30
|-2.11%
