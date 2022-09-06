NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. E0005557508> auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28,5 Euro belassen. Er halte an seiner positiven Einschätzung des Sektors fest, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Halbjahr sei reich an Kurstreibern. Schlüssel zu einer strukturellen Aufwertung bleibe aber die Fähigkeit, Preiserhöhungen durchzusetzen./tav/mis





Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 23:06 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST



